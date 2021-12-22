Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Shares Gap Down to $5.28

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.28, but opened at $4.65. Rockley Photonics shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 20,803 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on RKLY shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Rockley Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $544.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). On average, equities analysts predict that Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockley Photonics news, Director William Huyett bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $164,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,234,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $591,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the third quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

About Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY)

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

