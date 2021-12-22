Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$51.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMO. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$45.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.26.

Shares of IMO opened at C$44.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.94. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$23.47 and a twelve month high of C$45.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$42.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 5.3599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

