Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$51.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMO. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$45.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.26.
Shares of IMO opened at C$44.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.94. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$23.47 and a twelve month high of C$45.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$42.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
