Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $166.15 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,589,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502,276 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises 0.7% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $166,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Barclays lifted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.98.

CSX opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.72. The company has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

