Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,660 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.34% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $120,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,272,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RS stock opened at $155.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.26 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

A number of research firms have commented on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

