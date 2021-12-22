Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 10,399 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 224,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,399 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $71,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,412,000 after acquiring an additional 157,577 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,181,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,992,899,000 after buying an additional 323,633 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 3.8% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,428,662,000 after buying an additional 303,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,284,413,000 after buying an additional 55,738 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $392.89 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $413.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.40.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.