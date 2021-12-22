Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 51,677 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,962,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,677 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $84,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 18.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 289,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after buying an additional 44,574 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 29.1% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 34,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 74,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

