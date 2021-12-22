Ruben E. Inofuentes Acquires 15,000 Shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Stock

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) insider Ruben E. Inofuentes acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FARM opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. Farmer Bros. Co. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $13.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $108.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 22NW LP raised its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 18.6% in the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,417,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,986,000 after buying an additional 222,761 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,689,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Farmer Bros. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Farmer Bros. by 8.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 636,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 49,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Farmer Bros. by 19.5% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

