Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Given “Hold” Rating at SVB Leerink

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY opened at $10.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.74.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 366.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,895 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 345.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 143,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 246,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 97,910 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 46,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

