Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Shares Gap Up to $13.18

Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.18, but opened at $13.55. Runway Growth Finance shares last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 237 shares traded.

RWAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 21,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $280,273.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas B. Raterman acquired 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,358.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 158,615 shares of company stock worth $2,111,373 over the last three months.

About Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.