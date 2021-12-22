Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Gap Up to $23.30

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.30, but opened at $24.25. Ryerson shares last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 11 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $931.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.50. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is 7.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 30.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 19.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 65,703 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 102,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

