SafeInsure (SINS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $373.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a market cap of $193,514.73 and approximately $373.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00029998 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000616 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000050 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,957,889 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

