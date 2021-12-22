SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.35 Million

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, SafeMoon has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $870.23 million and $3.35 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00054801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.82 or 0.08113639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,711.05 or 0.99884304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00073115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00047348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002654 BTC.

About SafeMoon

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

