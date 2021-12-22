Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.00

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFSHF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

