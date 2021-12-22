Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) to Issue $0.66 None Dividend

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

Saga Communications has decreased its dividend by 73.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

SGA stock opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. Saga Communications has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $146.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Saga Communications stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) by 15,848.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Saga Communications worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

