Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 220.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.16.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,379 shares of company stock worth $29,204,536 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $557.52 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $642.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $621.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

