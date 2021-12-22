Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.67.

QCOM opened at $179.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.53 and its 200 day moving average is $147.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $192.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

