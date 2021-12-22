Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New $69,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 376.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $158.04 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.62 and a 12 month high of $162.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.63.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

