Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,348 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 142,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,089,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 53,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC opened at $168.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $174.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.37.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.