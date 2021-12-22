Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:SAL opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.27 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average of $50.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 27.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, Director Paul S. Hoffner purchased 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.20 per share, with a total value of $30,067.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salisbury Bancorp (SAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.