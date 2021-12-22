Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) dropped 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $15.65. Approximately 1,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 664,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.62.
Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03.
Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.
