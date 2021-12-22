Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) dropped 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $15.65. Approximately 1,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 664,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.62.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 886,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 7,572.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

