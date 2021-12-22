Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Lowered to C$12.50 at Cormark

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Cormark from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 64.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.70.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$7.60 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$6.86 and a one year high of C$11.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.72. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 9.69.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director David Awram sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$153,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 592,940 shares in the company, valued at C$4,449,421.76.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

