Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Position Increased by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,164 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,520,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,643,000 after acquiring an additional 833,701 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,255,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,455,000 after acquiring an additional 203,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,013,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,669,000 after acquiring an additional 222,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

SNY stock opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.53. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $124.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.