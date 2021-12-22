Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,114 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 24.8% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 0.6% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 123,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 144.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Shares of SC opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.94. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.75%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

