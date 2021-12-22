Saybrook Capital NC Sells 84 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Saybrook Capital NC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 3.2% of Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Shares of HON opened at $201.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $138.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.98 and a 200 day moving average of $220.90. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.