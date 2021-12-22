Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.13

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.13 and last traded at $38.09, with a volume of 79002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBGSY shares. HSBC lowered Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Schneider Electric S.E. to an “outperform” rating and set a €200.00 ($224.72) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.36.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

