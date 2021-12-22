Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,676,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738,520 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.77% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $122,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105,997,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,231 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 700,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,310,000 after purchasing an additional 33,506 shares in the last quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 618,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,418 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 513,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,083,000 after purchasing an additional 249,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 72,950 shares in the last quarter.

FNDF opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.26. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.