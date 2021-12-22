Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 23,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.00.

