Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,047,000 after acquiring an additional 754,593 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,664,000 after acquiring an additional 595,024 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,375,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,925,000 after acquiring an additional 71,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,488,000 after acquiring an additional 638,011 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $111.27 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $88.76 and a one year high of $114.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.