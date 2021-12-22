Sculati Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PSR opened at $114.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.66. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $82.65 and a 12-month high of $116.30.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.