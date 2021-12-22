Sculati Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734,100 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $356,207,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after buying an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after buying an additional 6,789,539 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.