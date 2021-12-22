Sculati Wealth Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.2% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,095,218 shares of company stock worth $852,801,640 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $139.62 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

