Sculati Wealth Management LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 52,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $72.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

