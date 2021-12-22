Sculati Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $21.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

