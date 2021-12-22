Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will post sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Sealed Air reported sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year sales of $5.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Sealed Air stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.12. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,160,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Tobam boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 381,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

