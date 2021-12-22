Securities Trust of Scotland (LON:STS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $220.28

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 220.28 ($2.91) and traded as high as GBX 231 ($3.05). Securities Trust of Scotland shares last traded at GBX 231 ($3.05), with a volume of 45,869 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £230.84 million and a PE ratio of 5.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 220.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Securities Trust of Scotland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.13%.

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

