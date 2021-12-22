SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

SEMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.94.

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39. SEMrush has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $32.48.

In related news, insider Eugenie Levin sold 1,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $45,474.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $9,840,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,093,809 shares of company stock valued at $24,180,956.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the third quarter worth $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth $303,000. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

