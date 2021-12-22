Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Shares Sold by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at about $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNRH opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.78. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.