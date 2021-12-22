SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) CFO David J. Bernhardt Sells 4,810 Shares

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $229,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE S opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. SentinelOne Inc has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $78.53.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on S. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.