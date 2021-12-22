Sentivate (SNTVT) Price Up 43.7% This Week

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $67.72 million and $1.21 million worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 43.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00040119 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006671 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

SNTVT is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

