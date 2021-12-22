SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,307 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $10,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,123,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,388,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,140,000 after purchasing an additional 184,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,898,000 after purchasing an additional 87,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 26.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,991,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,910,000 after purchasing an additional 412,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $74,461.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 37,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $2,559,538.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,822 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,605 in the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.36. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $37.38 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

