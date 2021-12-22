SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 7,599 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 29.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,415,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,906,241,000 after acquiring an additional 132,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,790,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,583,000 after acquiring an additional 49,172 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,335,000 after acquiring an additional 242,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,911,000 after acquiring an additional 31,681 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.89.

NYSE:DE opened at $349.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $107.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $349.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.54. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $262.85 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

