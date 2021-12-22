SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,621 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Prologis by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after buying an additional 58,770 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 51,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 0.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 20.8% in the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis stock opened at $160.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $118.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $165.08.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.40.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.