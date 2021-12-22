SG Americas Securities LLC Has $8.55 Million Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,704 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $8,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.