SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 219,369 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 361,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,369 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $9,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.16. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.39.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

