SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 339,525 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 339,525 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $10,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWZ. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $741,875,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,570,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,242,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,882,000 after purchasing an additional 773,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,797,000.

NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $42.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.59.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

