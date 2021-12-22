Short Interest in CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Increases By 17.1%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,106,300 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 944,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of CloudMD Software & Services stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. CloudMD Software & Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on CloudMD Software & Services from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

CloudMD Software & Services, Inc operates as an investment company with interests in healthcare and rehabilitation services. It operates through Healthcare Industry segment. The company was founded on September 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

