Short Interest in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Declines By 18.4%

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 664,100 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the November 15th total of 814,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of DXF stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. Dunxin Financial has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $2.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dunxin Financial by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 47,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Dunxin Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dunxin Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dunxin Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Dunxin Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of providing loan facilities to micro, small and medium size enterprises and sole proprietors. It also provides microfinance lending services. The company was founded by Qi Ming Xu and Kang Kai Zeng on June 24, 2010 and is headquartered in Wuhan City, China.

