Short Interest in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Expands By 19.4%

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,600 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the November 15th total of 178,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Financial Institutions has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $33.65.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.79 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 34.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISI. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Financial Institutions by 19.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Financial Institutions by 2.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 436,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Financial Institutions in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Financial Institutions in the second quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Financial Institutions by 25.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.