Short Interest in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Grows By 19.8%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,900 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the November 15th total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HighPeak Energy stock opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. HighPeak Energy has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%. Research analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Several research firms have commented on HPK. Roth Capital began coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered HighPeak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $28,974.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 45,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $454,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 50,455 shares of company stock worth $520,627 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the third quarter worth $45,000,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at $2,307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 91.5% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 91.1% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 23,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

