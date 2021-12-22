Short Interest in Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Rises By 17.8%

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the November 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

JNPKF stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.72. Jenoptik has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

